ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The iconic Varsity restaurant in downtown Atlanta is the latest business to shut down over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.
The President of the Varsity, Gordon Muir, just told CBS46's Adam Murphy they will be closing their downtown restaurant on North Avenue for two weeks. Muir said they were unable to properly practice social distancing due to a large number of customers and employees interacting at their drive-in.
The Varsity in Athens is also closed for two weeks due to restrictions put in place by city leaders.
