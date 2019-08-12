ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) An actor on the popular television series 'The Walking Dead' who also spent several years as a firefighter with the Athens-Clark County fire department has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Dango Nguyen passed away on Saturday. According to a Facebook post by the Athens Clark County Fire and Emergency Services, he was a firefighter with the department nearly 20 years and was a sergeant before leaving to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
A website dedicated to fans of 'The Walking Dead' says Nguyen worked as an extra and stuntman, portraying "the mean guard" on the show.
The site also says Nguyen trained to be a professional wrestler after graduating high school and trained with Sabu as well as future WWE hall-of-famer Rob Van Dam.
Memorial services have not been announced.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created on his family's behalf to pay for funeral services.
