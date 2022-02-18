SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46) — After 11 seasons, "The Walking Dead" is wrapping up filming in a small Georgia town. For nearly 8 years, the post-apocalyptic series has taken over Senoia. It’s turned a quiet town into a tourist attraction and fans are flocking to see staple set pieces before their gone. One of those set pieces in the series is a towering wall separating the living from the undead.
But there are filming locations all over the town. “We have Fried Green Tomatoes, Driving Miss Daisy, Sweet Home Alabama, Broken Bridges, The Fighting Temptations, Pet Cemetery 2, The Conjuring 3, on and on and on, so many things have been produced all or in part, right here in Senoia,” says Sally Toole with the Georgia Tour Company.
Senoia calls itself the perfect setting for life, but over the decades it's been the perfect set for the big and small screen. "It looks just like the show, it’s a perfect place to film,” says Shirletha Evans who drove to Senoia just for a Walking Dead tour.
Poole describes the Walking Dead, "It's the most famous and most watched television show in the history of television."
But after nearly 8 years of filming in Senoia, "The Walking Dead" will wrap up its 11th and final season, and the large metal wall erected for the production, and parts of the iconic windmill, will be taken down. Tourist, Karlos Jones wanted to see the film locations for himself, "We did hear about the wall coming down so it's like we gotta hurry up and get down there,” he says. Poole tells CBS46, "We've been told sometime in March the walls will start coming down. The word on the street is that more of the homes that were used on the show will be fixed up and put on the open market."
Four year resident of Senoia, realtor John Wood says he’s already sold one of the townhomes used for filming.
One of those townhomes has already been sold. "There is some intrigue about it being on a film set that was used for so long but it's just a really unique piece of property back there, and it's right at the bottom of main street,” Wood says.
Once the homes are sold and "The Walking Dead" walks out of town, there will still be plenty of locations to look out for. Poole tells CBS46, "It's already been Virginia, it's already been Georgia, it's part of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, who knows what they're going to do next, but we fingers crossed we will have more production related to the Walking Dead."
