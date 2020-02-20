ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With a new look and new billboard hits under his belt, singer The Weekend is preparing to take his music on the road with his summer 'The After Hours Tour.'
The tour, which will cover 57 shows spanning the U.S., United Kingdom and parts of Europe, kicks off in Vancouver on June 11. Peach state fans won't have to wait too long to sing along to 'Can't Feel My Face' or 'Heartless,' Atlanta's tour date is July 16 at State Farm Arena.
Special guests include songstress Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam.
The Weekend's new album 'The After Hours' is slated for a March 20 release. As of Valentine's Day, the album, which only has two singles out, has surpassed 500 million stream on Spotify. His single 'Blinding Lights' off the album that is available for pre-order has already garnered the singer his first UK number one hit.
The video for the successful single was dropped Jan. 21 and had racked up more than 34 million views.
American Express card members will have access to tickets first beginning Feb.25 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 27. Regular ticket sales begin Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.
