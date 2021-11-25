ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you enjoy attending the theater or watching the ballet during the holiday season, you are in the right place. There's plenty to choose from in the metro Atlanta area.
The Center for Puppetry Arts Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- When: Nov. 10-Jan. 2
- Where: 1404 Spring St. NW
- What: This faithful adaptation of the beloved 1964 stop-motion special speaks to the misfit in all of us. This year, on exhibition for the first time since 2006, are rare puppets from the original Rankin & Bass production!
- Cost: $25-$35
Alliance Theatre's A Christmas Carol
- When: Nov. 12-Dec. 24
- Where: Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: The Alliance Theatre’s beloved production A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return to the Coca-Cola Stage this year with an exciting new adaption, including a completely reimagined set design and stunning new costumes. Audiences will be transported to the streets of London to revisit the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey to redemption.
- Cost: $25-$78, children's tickets available
A Tuna Christmas at OnStage Atlanta
- When: Dec. 2-19
- Where: OnStage Atlanta, 2969 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur
- What: A small town's annual Christmas yard display is threatened by a mysterious vandal.
- Cost: $23 general admission, children's tickets available
Black Nativity at Fest Center for the Arts
- When: Dec. 2-19
- Where: 349 Fest Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Black Nativity is an African-American telling of the Nativity story, based on the song play written by acclaimed African-American poet and playwright Langston Hughes.
- Cost: $35 to $75
- When: Dec. 3-4
- Where: Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth
- What: This Christmas celebration includes a baroque ensemble playing classical Christmas tunes and The Nativity Ballet from Gwinnett Ballet Theatre and the Sugarloaf Youth Ballet.
- Cost: N/A
Cartersville City Ballet's The Nutcracker
- When: Dec. 3-5
- Where: Grand Theatre, 7 N. Wall St.
- What: Classic presentation by Cartersville City Ballet
- Cost: $20-$23
ACT1 Theater's White Christmas: The Musical
- When: Dec. 3-19 (Friday-Sunday)
- Where: ACT1 Theater, 180 Academy St.
- What: Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features seventeen Irving Berlin songs. The dazzling score features well known standards and the perennial favorite, White Christmas.
- Cost: $20-$25
A Christmas Carol at Woodstock Arts
- When: Dec. 3-24 (select dates)
- Where: 8534 Main St., Woodstock
- What: A Christmas Carol is a spectacular Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story and a Woodstock holiday tradition!
- Cost: $15.75 to $20
A Christmas Carol at Stage Door Theater
- When: Dec. 3-4, 8-12 and 15-19
- Where: 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
- What: On Christmas Eve in 1850, Scrooge finds himself visited by several ghosts who give him a chance to escape his fate.
- Cost: $15-$35
A Christmas Carol at Shakespeare Tavern
- When: Dec. 4-23
- Where: 499 Peachtree St., Atlanta
- What: A handful of actors bring the wondrous art of storytelling to life, transporting you to Scrooge’s London counting house that fateful Christmas when Scrooge meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim.
- Cost: $30-$44
- When: Dec. 4-29
- Where: Cobb Energy Center
- What: Atlanta Ballet will make its long-anticipated return to the theatre stage to present Yuri Possokhov’s The Nutcracker. This innovative production features larger-than-life sets and bold costumes enhanced by striking video projections, created by a world-class creative team that includes Tony Award-winning and -nominated designers.
- Cost: $35-$150
Gwinnett Ballet Theatre's 40th anniversary Nutcracker
- When: Dec. 4-5, 10-12 and 17-19
- Where: Gas South Theater, Duluth
- What: Magic abounds as Herr Drosselmeyer presents young Clara with a toy Nutcracker, setting imaginations ablaze when the toy comes to life, accompanying Clara on a journey to the Land of Sweets!
- Cost: $22-$42
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical at Fox Theatre
- When: 6 p.m. Dec. 5
- Where: 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: Music and dance spectacle transports audiences to the North Pole for a glimpse of the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.
- Cost: $29.95 to $69
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Fox Theatre
- When: Dec. 7-12
- Where: 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta
- What: Re-discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage.
- Cost: $40-$89
Reveiller: A Holiday Cirque Show at Aurora Theatre
- When: Dec. 9-11
- Where: 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville
- What: AKmē Instant Circus Performance Company returns with another cirque-style performance for the family to enjoy.
- Cost: $20
Marley Was Dead, To Begin With at KSU Dance Theatre
- When: Dec. 10-12
- Where: 1100 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta
- What: Marley was dead, to begin with., a bold and innovative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, fuses the power of the classic text with the expression of dance.
- Cost: $15-$60
A Christmas Tradition at Strand Theatre
- When: Dec. 10-12, 17-19 and 22-23
- Where: Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
- What: Holiday revue featuring costumed singers and dancers performing a variety of Christmas favorites.
- Cost: $25-$35
The Nutcracker at Roswell Cultural Arts Center
- When: Dec. 11-12
- Where: 950 Forrest St., Roswell
- What: Atlanta Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker
- Cost: $24.50-$32.50
- When: Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 21-22
- Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center
- What: Enjoy two holiday puppet shows -- Santa's Missing Tail on Dec. 17-18 and North Pole Fa La La La Follies on Dec. 21-22
- Cost: $5, free for children 1 and younger
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
