MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Milton photographer is raising thousands of dollars for a local charity by snapping photos of her neighbors on their porches.
She’s helping the community stay connected from a distance with “The Front Steps Project.”
“I was getting the requests faster than I could mark them down,” said photographer, Melissa Gibson.
Gibson posted about #TheFrontStepsProject on social media.
“It exploded,” Gibson said.
She got the idea from a photographer, Cara Soulia Photography, in Boston.
“She said she would love for other photographers around the country to start and choose a charity to donate to,” added Gibson.
Gibson thought, what fun way to connect her neighborhood while everyone is self-isolating.
“What a great time to support our local community, so I signed up!” said Heather Taylor, whose family participated in the project.
Gibson takes down their name and address, her husband is her driver, and she spends about five minutes with each family.
“I just stand at least ten feet back from them, close enough just to direct them, sit them down, take their picture, then I’m out,” Gibson added.
She does anywhere from 10 to 16 sessions a night. She’s already photographed about 80 families…and she’s booked until next Monday!
“Moms would come out with their wine,” Gibson said, “Someone came out in a space astronaut onesie, it’s just relaxed, and what’s going on with their family right now.”
“My daughter wore a princess dress and my son was wearing rain boots and a long-sleeved shirt, and we had our chickens, so it was great,” said Taylor.
Families donate whatever they can to the charity Gibson chose -- Meals By Grace -- which is helping feed children and families while kids are out of school.
“I set a goal of $1,500, and that was met before 24-hours was up,” Gibson said.
The community has raised more than $7,000 already, and it’s been a little more than a week.
“We were all smiling and happy and I think that having a bright spot in a time of darkness is going to be fun to remember,” Taylor added.
Gibson said she got so many requests, she had to call in reinforcements, two buddies who helped her with families are Jen and Angie:
https://www.jenoseid.com/the-front-steps-project
http://www.angiebrowningphotography.com/the-front-steps-project
