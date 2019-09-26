FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Fun Spot America Atlanta presented a $9,000 check to the Fayette County Education Foundation on Tuesday during a check presentation ceremony at the LaFayette Education Center.
To raise the funds, Fun Spot America held a one-day fundraising event where they donated $5 from every ‘Single Day Fun Pass’ purchased to the foundation.
John Arie Jr., President and CEO of Fun Spot America, Dr. Jody Barrow, Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools, various Fayette County School Board members and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce members attended the ceremony.
