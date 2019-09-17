ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than 140 people died from domestic violence in Georgia last year.

The family of Anne Hall says she recently took out a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband only to be murdered, Monday. One of Anne's friends, Diane Chrispen-Williams, says Anne was afraid of her estranged husband Donnie Hall.

"I knew it was going to come to this and I kept warning her to go and stay with her family," said Chrispen-Williams.

Chrispen-Williams explains how Anne told her how one time, Donnie put a dead, bloody copperhead in her bed.

"When she pulled that sheet back, he sent her a message, this is what's going to happen to you," said Chrispen-Williams.

Chrispen-Williams shared these texts with us that she says Anne sent her last Wednesday about getting an Temporary Restraining order against Donnie.

Investigators say Donnie Hall, a suspect in a double homicide, was found dead in a truck hours later after a high speed chase with officers.

"We must not forget that at the end of the day, a restraining order is a piece of paper," said Belisa Urbina, of Georgia Latinos Against Domestic Violence.

Urbina explains that domestic violence advocacy groups can make safety plans to help guide victims on additional options and tips.

"Talk to a friend and let that person know that if I call you and I start talking to you about mickey mouse, that is going to let you know that I'm in trouble," said Urbina.

Urbina says she understands that for a lot of people, it can be hard to come forward.

"Sometimes they feel so alone, so stranded in the middle of the situation, so I think if we can let everyone know that there is hope, that if you call and ask for help, that there are many agencies and many support systems that can help you out," said Urbina.

Chrispen-Williams also recommends victims keep a detailed log about their abuse in case they ever need it in court.

If you need to reach out, here is the number for a statewide domestic violence hotline: 1-800-334-2836. It is open 24 hours a day.