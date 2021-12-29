There was no big winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now $483 million

There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $483 million, according to the game operator.
The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11.
The next drawing will take place place January 1.
It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.
While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
