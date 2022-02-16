ATLANTA (CBS46) — There's a new area code coming to metro Atlanta in March.
Thousands of Verizon customers received an alert Tuesday about the new area code.
According to the Georgia Public Service Commission, the current collection of Atlanta area codes are reaching their limit as most 10-digit combinations have been used. New numbers are expected to run out completely by 2023.
There's been quite a bit of reaction to the announcement on social media.
New area code in ATL coming next month. Are they hiring @Ludacris to brand 943???? No brainer.— Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) February 16, 2022
I don’t care if it’s God calling I’m not answering no 943 area code in Atlanta.— Atlanta Meme (@AtlantaMeme) February 15, 2022
Wth Atlanta getting a 943 area code 🤦🏾♀️ we 404 and 678 baby 🥱— Juicy Desire 21+ 🐐 (@Bigbooty_jd) February 16, 2022
Atlanta is getting a 943 area code now? We told y’all to stop moving here damnit!!!!!!— damita no (@muvamosaico) February 15, 2022
You have a 943 area code for Atlanta…🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Keydrick Barlow (@CoachKBarlow) February 16, 2022
The new area code, which will be 943, will be available starting March 15. The Georgia Public Service Commission approved an additional all-services overlay as the relief method for the existing 404/470/678/770 area code overlay, which serves the metropolitan area of Atlanta and surrounding communities such as Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker. The new 943 area code will be superimposed over the region now served by the 404, 470, 678 and 770 area codes.
The overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or phone number or change the way they dial their calls.
Anyone requesting a new phone number or additional line may be assigned a phone number starting with 943. Customers receiving a 943 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 404, 470, 678 and 770 area codes do today.
The new area code will not be assigned to any service providers until the current codes have been exhausted.
The 943 area code is the first new area code in the Atlanta Metropolitan area since the 470 area code was implemented in 2010. The original statewide area code for Georgia was 404 which began back in 1947. In 1995, the 770 area code was introduced to Atlanta Metro counties outside the city limits of Atlanta. In 1998, the 678 area code was issued as an overlay to supplement customers in the 404 and 770 area. When the 470 area code was introduced, it was likewise overlaid across the 404, 770, and 678 area code complex.
The new area code is expected to fulfill metro Atlanta's needs for 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.