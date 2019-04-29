FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) Residents in Fairburn are demanding Governor Brian Kemp do something about a landfill that has burning since September 20th. Residents now say they are beginning to feel ill.
Helen Goodards home is right across from the fire that has been burning for seven months.
"Now I can't do anything outside. I used to walk, have a small garden. I can't do that anymore," said Goodards.
She said she also have Leukemia and is now also dealing with health problems due to poor air quality from the smoke.
"I'm fed up with it, I want it cleaned."
Other frustrated residents went to the Capitol hoping to meet with the governor.
"There's phosgene, formaldehyde in the air. These are toxic materials, we know that," said Michael Schaepe. "Here is my three-year-old daughter and they're telling me it's okay for her to breathe that. I want them to tell her yup that phosgene is perfectly fine for you. Look her in her eyes and tell her that."
Councilwoman for the district Neema Gilyard lives four miles from the landfill on Bishop Road.
"I smell it, I have a sore throat and a headache on and off and I know it's burning because of how I feel," said Gilyard. "The EPA didn't shut down the landfill, now we don't understand that."
A judge said the owner of the landfill, Tandy Bullock, has until May 20th to put the fire out. In the meantime, residents hope Gov. Kemp will declare the fire an emergency.
"They are killing us, no excuse."
