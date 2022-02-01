ATLANTA (CBS46) — Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk is offering a $500,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in the 2013 death of Kendrick Johnson, after the teen's body was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School.
Johnson’s body was found in a vertical rolled-up mat in the Valdosta gymnasium. The investigation garnered national and international attention after an original autopsy ruled his cause of death to be positional asphyxia and accidental.
A second autopsy, performed by a private medical examiner at the request of the Johnson family, found blunt force trauma to the right neck involving the right mandible. Five years later, an addendum was made to the original report, adding “blunt force trauma, right thorax."
A third autopsy, performed in 2014 by the Office of Armed Forces Medical Examiner, listed the cause of death, once again, as positional asphyxia with the manner being accidental. An amended report issued nearly two years later would go on to state the cause and manner of death to be undetermined.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received possible evidence in the case on March 17, 2021, but it proved to be short-lived. An audio recording of a possible confession was reviewed and later determined to be a hoax, according to Paulk. Since then, he says he's continued to pore over the documents, computer towers and hard drives that were turned over, but reported finding no evidence of foul play.
“All of the evidence, testimony, interviews, grand jury testimony, and even the blatant coercion and intimidation of some persons being questioned does not produce anything to prove any criminal act by anyone that would have resulted in the death of Kendrick Johnson,” Paulk wrote in a synopsis.
Despite this, public outcry about the possibility of Johnson being murdered remained following the Sheriff's January announcement that the investigation had been closed.
“From the documents I’ve read and the investigation I’ve seen, I feel 100% sure there was no foul play,” Paulk said. “It’s a terrible accident, in my opinion.”
In a letter, Sheriff Paulk noted that Johnson's parents called him a liar at which point he decided to offer the reward money to anyone who could find credible information that would lead to an arrest in the Kendrick Johnson case.
The information would have to be provided in a contact interrogation at the Sheriff's Office. Paulk added that he encourages the public and members of the Johnson family to add to the reward if they so desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.