DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a deadly hit-and-run involving a teen.
15-year-old Quartez Mender was crossing Flat Shoals Parkway, near Wellington Court, early Wednesday morning when a car hit him and drove off. The teen was left to die on the side of the road. The grief is indescribable for his mother, Malaika Kulenga.
“He looked so at peace, but he left his mama in pieces,” Kulenga said. “They didn’t only kill him. They killed me.”
Mender was walking home from a gas station when the crash happened. It was around 2 a.m. The high school sophomore was less than five minutes from his mom’s home.
“I’m a single mother,” Kulenga said. “I work hard, and I try to provide and I’m thinking maybe if I wasn’t at work. I’m blaming myself because I want to make sure my kids are OK.”
Kulenga said her son had dreams of being a lawyer. Mender always told his mom he wanted to take care of her. He was the second oldest of seven children and would have celebrated his 16th birthday on September 13.
“My son’s birthday is in 12 days. I’m burying my son. I’m not planning a party,” she said with tears streaming down her face. “I’m planning a funeral. My son doesn’t get a 16th. He won’t grow up with the rest of the kids. They took a lot.”
The grieving mother believes her son is at peace, but she said her family now needs peace.
“We need them to own this because they might have kids and I wouldn’t want them to feel what I’m feeling right now,” Kulenga said. “They know who they are, and I pray for your soul.”
Investigators said the vehicle involved should have damage to the front passenger side. Anyone with information, is urged to contact the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
If you would like to help Mender's family cover the teen's funeral expenses, click here.
