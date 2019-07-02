Newnan, Ga. (CBS46) -- Surveillance footage caught a suspect allegedly stealing several items from a home in Newnan.
The theft happened between June 7 through June 15 at a home on Walton Woods Drive.
According to the homeowner, a man was seen walking around the back of the home on June 14.
If you have any information that could lead to the identification of this suspect, please contact Coweta County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.