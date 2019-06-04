LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was seen stealing a bike on Friday May 17.
The theft happened on Waterford Park Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
According to the police report, a surveillance camera on the victim’s porch captured the suspect trying to steal a bicycle. He then leaves the scene once he realized the bike was locked up.
The suspect then returns to the home an hour later with bolt cutters to remove the bike lock. He then proceeds to steal the bicycle.
Police described the suspect as a man in his early twenties and he was last seen wearing a jacket with the words “Nike FC” on the back, dark pants, and light-colored shoes.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.