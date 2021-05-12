GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) – Rather than wait in long lines or drive from gas station to gas station in search of fuel, one person drilled holes into the gas tank of a U-Haul truck to steal fuel instead.
Not only did the person cause damage to the trucks during the theft, they also caused a dangerous gas spill which firefighters had to be called to the scene to clean up.
“While we understand that there is a shortage on gas, we also want to remind everyone to exercise safety, patience and common sense,” the Griffin Police Department said in a Facebook post.
It underscores the extremes some have taken to secure gas during the shortage that has dragged on since a major fuel pipeline shut down following a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week.
“The shortage is temporary, and we anticipate the gas stations returning to full operations soon. In the meantime, remain calm and don't do anything to endanger yourself and others,” Griffin police said.
Police say the suspect was spotted in surveillance footage at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant where he parked his red 1980 to 1986 Ford F-series truck.
Anyone with information should call investigator Powell at 470-771-3097 or email rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
