DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Doraville classic car collector is hoping to get one of his unique cars back after a thief stole it.
Someone stole a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup truck along with a 2000 Featherlite 32-foot trailer holding a 1978 gold Trans Am from outside Atlanta Rod Shop on Winters Chapel Road in Doraville. The theft happened around 1 a.m. September 20.
The truck was found was found in Ellijay but the trailer and classic car are still missing.
“It’s a very nice Trans Am and it’s fully restored,” said shop and car owner Jerry Burge.
He said he had recently returned from showing the car at a show in Ohio and was getting ready to take it to a show in Charlotte. It was in the trailer ready to go when the brazen bandit showed up.
Burge said the thief seemed to know what he was doing because he broke into the truck and managed to make a key to use to drive the truck away. He doesn’t know if the thief was after the Ford pickup or if he knew what was inside the trailer.
He owns several Trans Ams but wants the 1978 gold car back for his collection. He said it’s just like the version made famous in Smokey and the Bandit, except this car is gold instead of black.
“They’re pretty rare,” he said. “They’re pretty popular right now. It’s a Firebird Trans Am special edition, it was loaded, it had everything.”
The theft was caught on surveillance video and Doraville Police are investigating. The trailer has GA tag 84667AC and the Trans Am has GA tag PHI9961.
“To me it’s a statement of our times. There’s too much of this going on and I don’t know why. There’s plenty of employment, people don’t have to steal stuff,” said Burge, who has owned Atlanta Rod Shop since 1982. “It’s just a sign of the times, I guess crime pays.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Doraville police at 770-455-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
