FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – One man’s Fourth of July celebration came to a halt when he fell victim to a slider crime at a Midtown Chevron.
The victim was pumping gas with his car running when a man jumped in the driver seat and took off with the victim's car.
Atlanta Police ask if you have any information about the person in the photograph, call Atlanta-area CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
