BUCKHEAD, GA (CBS46) If you were already on the fence about using valet, the latest case of car thefts won't do much to ease your mind.
According to valet at the Marriott on Lenox Road, multiple sets of keys were stolen along with a Ford Expedition and Chrysler 300 on Saturday morning.
Police responded to the hotel at 4:29 a.m. where they say a suspect managed to flee the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee.
The Ford Expedition was located shortly after in the 3200 block of Stone Road SW by utilizing the vehicle's tracking system. The SUV did not sustain any damage and has since been returned to its owner.
The investigation continues.
