KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I was blown away at this young kid yanking Kevin away from the building,” said Cris Welsh whose Christmas minions were stolen from his business.
The minion character Kevin is beloved around the world for his mischievous antics. He's one of two decorative Christmas minions that usually adorn Main Street in Kennesaw.
“I got a little mad,” said Welsh as he watched security footage of a minion in training stealing Kevin late on Sunday night. The determined thief had to put in extra effort to rip the tied down Christmas decoration away.
Kevin was so loved in Kennesaw that flyers were sent out for a vigil. The kidnappers feeling the pressure reached out.
“They created a Facebook page called 'We have Kevin' and they sent us a note saying Kevin didn’t really leave and that he needed a little break and some time away. Kevin would be back but he just needed a break,” said Welsh.
The community was left with uncertainty.
“Kevin probably isn’t coming back because I’ve heard if it’s more than 48 hours the likelihood of him coming back is much less.”
The kidnappers asked if the security cameras ever went off so they could possibly return Kevin anonymously. Cris said they are on 24/7.
He also asked for proof of life and has yet to get a response.
