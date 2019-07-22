GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Having a car stolen is bad enough, but for a family in Gwinnett County, it's crippling their ability to do anything.
“Prior to us having this truck, I was very limited, I couldn’t leave the house much,” Beth Nguyen told CBS46’S Melissa Stern.
Beth Nguyen suffers from Syringomyelia, a rare disease that causes cysts to form in the spinal cord. It can adversely affect many body systems, including heart failure.
“Having the truck, because we had upgraded the inside of the truck over a period of years, it allowed me stay out for longer periods of time,” added Nguyen.
Friday, July 19th, while her husband was at work at Southside Medical Center, someone stole the red Ford F-250 pickup truck from the employee parking lot… but out of sight of the surveillance cameras. When he saw it was gone, he called the police.
“They took away a lot of freedom to get away from the house by stealing the truck,” her daughter, Giana said.
Nguyen is a registered nurse. She founded a nonprofit to raise awareness and developed a care plan for her disease when it was still relatively unknown.
She’s a Georgia Ambassador leading Rare Disease Day events at the State Capitol each year, serves as the Founder of Worldwide Syringomyelia & Chiari Task Force, and Founded Rare Strides to help people with rare diseases worldwide.
“Right now, I’m grounded here at home, and I have a lot that I have left to do,” Nguyen said. “We thrive on helping others, we thrive on doing what we can to be a productive part of the community.”
Inside the truck was a 360 mirror, special stairs and grips, and a bed for her to lay down on.
“It allowed me to charge my medical equipment I need to transport with me everywhere I go,” Nguyen added.
With their sole reliable form of transportation gone; it’s cutting into their quality of life.
“Our truck was an enormous part of our lives in terms of independence and our ability to go places as a family, to enjoy the quality time I’m able to get out…there will be a time when I can’t,” said Nguyen.
Despite everything, she said she isn’t mad; she just wants the truck back.
“I’m not somebody who can be discouraged by a stolen car, however, it does take away part of our quality of life and my ability to go do the things that are close to my heart, and that really hurts,” Nguyen said.
If you saw anything or have any information on where the truck might be, contact Atlanta police.
An EMT friend of the family is fundraising through his organization for the Nguyen family so it will be tax deductible: https://www.uniformedhelp.org/help-beth
