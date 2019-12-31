ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are searching for a man who broke into multiple restaurants in search of premium alcohol.
“He shopped, it was a shopping spree,” Brett Eanes said.
Let’s be honest, most of us shopped around to find our favorite bottle of alcohol to help ring in the new year.
“Somebody smashed my door and went in for my liquor,” Eanes told CBS46.
Though not all of us shopped legally.
Brett Eanes said around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning a man used a rock to break into his restaurant. Once inside he ignored the TVs, iPads and safe, instead he headed straight for the bar.
“Where it was reach for this bottle and now for the this one, sure I’ll take that all in a clear bag. And decided I might as well go back and get that,” said Eanes.
Not just any alcohol but the expensive stuff, it was only top shelf for this thief. He got away with hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol.
APD told CBS46 the suspect wasn’t done. The hooded thief headed to two more Atlanta restaurants and did it all over again. Hitting all three the same morning.
“It’s not so much the bottle cost but it is the violation to your personal space that you spent all this money to build,” Eanes said.
Eanes and APD are now hoping the public can help get this criminal behind bars.
If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of the hooded thief, your are asked to call the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 and report what you know.
