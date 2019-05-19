ATLANTA (CBS46) – Thieves allegedly distracted priests to steal thousands of dollars of gold jewelry from Hindu temples around Atlanta.
The thieves allegedly went to a Cumming temple Thursday evening when it opened at 5 p.m. Five adults and a small child walked into the temple and one of the adults started asking the priest questions. Surveillance video showed the rest of the group stealing gold jewelry off the deities in the temple.
Some of the group then take the priests outside to keep them distracted while the rest of the group stayed inside the temple to steal.
“He opens the door, looks inside to see if everything’s finished then they came out of the group and then they talk like nothing happened and then they left,” Chief Priest Keshava Murthy said describing the video.
The group made off with approximately $15,000 worth of jewelry from the temple. Murthy believes the robbery was planned as the Saturday before, some of the same thieves came to the temple with small children acting as if they were interested in the temple, but video showed them taking pictures.
"They came like a family that's why we gave all the information. We blessed them, but they make me foolish because we believed them,” Murthy said.
Then on Friday, surveillance videos from the Hindu temple of Atlanta in Riverdale showed the same group allegedly stealing jewelry there as well.
“We need our belongings back,” Murthy said, “that's how God blesses us."
Police in Clayton and Forsyth County ask that if you recognize anyone in the surveillance videos, please contact them immediately. Call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747 or the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department at 770-781-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.