Thieves break into officers home, steal department-issued ammunition

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The hunt is on for three thieves police say are responsible for stealing hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a police officer’s home in broad daylight.
“A crime of opportunity can happen anywhere at any time,” Officer Anthony Grant said.
Officer Anthony Grant of the Atlanta police department said three thieves were caught on video running away from the scene of their crime after they burglarized the home of the least expected victim.
“It was one of our own,” Grant told CBS46 News.
That’s right. Believe it or not, Grant explained the three men decided to break into an Atlanta police officer’s home inside The Villages of East Lake Greenside complex.
“They gained access by forced entry. They ransacked a good portion of the home,” Grant said.
When the officer got home, he realized the bad guys got away with his cell phone, a necklace, and 200 rounds of ammunition issued by the Atlanta police department.
“We definitely would like to get these men off the street and we definitely don’t want that ammunition in the wrong hands,” Grant said.
If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, police are asking you to report what you know by calling the Atlanta crime stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS.
