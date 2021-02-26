A pair of criminals may smell like roses now, but police are onto the stink-avoiding bandits and looking for the public's help to find them.
Peachtree City Police said a string of shop lifting sprees that took place in McDonough and Peachtree City may now be related. CBS Tori Cooper was in Peachtree City Friday, at one of the hardest hit stores where she spoke to shoppers about what happened. Peachtree Police said they believe both women just walked right out of Ulta Beauty red-handed.
“While in the store, they were walking around the store in various departments and ended up exiting the store with approximately, $4,748 worth of perfumes and fragrances,” Peachtree Police Lt. James McDowell Peachtree said.
Ulta Beauty shoppers were stunned to learn that on February 9, police said both women were allegedly able to leave their local cosmetic store with thousands of dollars worth of perfume without paying, and without anyone picking up their scent.
“It’s kind of crazy there are a lot of cops around Peachtree City so it’s kind of wild that they got away.”
Peachtree Police also said, they now believe the same two women may have walked away with $5,000 more, just two days before, at the Ulta location in McDonough.
“The picture that we got from McDonough, the female on the left we are not a hundred percent sure if it’s the same one. But if you notice the one on the right she’s wearing the same cross necklace in McDonough’s video or picture as our picture.”
Peachtree Police said at least one female in both videos looks exactly the same.
Now, the Locust Grove Police Department is wondering if any of the people in their suspect photos, who they believe walked away with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Polo Outlet store one day after the Peachtree incident, may also be the same.
“If you suspect somebody is shoplifting, we recommend you call the police get us there to investigate.”
Peachtree City Police are now looking into the Locust Grove incident to see if the suspects match up in anyway and they are hoping the community can help provide more information. Ulta told CBS46 they are aware of both investigations.
