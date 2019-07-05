CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A food trailer valued at $15,000 was stolen over a week ago in the are of Lovvorn Road.
Carrollton Police says the trailer was stolen from a business that sales commercial kitchen equipment. The trailer was secured by lock and chain, however, the suspect managed to cut both around 4:40 a.m.
Security footage shows the trailer being pulled away by a burgundy pickup, similar to a F250. Police believe a white BMW was also involved as a "lookout" during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrollton Police Department at 678-390-6756.
