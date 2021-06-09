ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two men dressed as tree trimmers showed up last Monday to a Buckhead couple's house and eventually found their way inside.
Reports show the men claimed they were at the couple's home on West Paces Ferry Road to chop down some trees, dividing the property line between the resident and their neighbor.
The man asked the resident to step outside to view the trees in question and that’s when police said, another man slipped through the home's side door.
According to police, the masked man told the resident's husband that his wife sent him inside the home to get him so that he could also come out and look at the trees they were planning on trimming.
After luring the couple outside, police said the masked men managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the couple.
Buckhead resident Lee White said acts like this are disheartening and far too common now.
“I’m used to hearing things like this. It’s just become so frequent and how sophisticated in what they are doing, to try to lure people into whatever they are doing," White said.
Other residents said they no longer feel safe in their neighborhood.
“To have someone that you think you can trust, that might look like a reputable business, to do something like that is just alarming and doesn’t help you sleep well at night. “
Two suspects are in custody and one or more is still at large.
Justin Luigi Frank, age 27, was arrested in New Orleans and Jacob Mitchell, age 23, was arrested in Houston.
APD investigators said the suspects have apparently been traveling through a number of states, posing as vendors, and then burglarizing the residents.
The suspects were driving a white Chevrolet Suburban with a temporary Texas tag.
