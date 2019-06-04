DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public's help in identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in credit card fraud.
A man and a woman entered a Come-To-Go restaurant in unincorporated Duluth.
The incident happened on Wednesday May 8 at the 2900 block of Old Norcross. The suspects were seen ordering their food with a stolen credit card.
Once the transaction was completed the employee walked away from the counter and the man reached behind the counter and grabbed an envelope filled with checks.
The envelope consisted of checks totaling a $3,000.
The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat with a red Air Jordan logo. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm.
The woman was last seen wearing a wearing a gray t-shirt with “Aero NYC” in white lettering blue jean shorts.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
