ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — A brazen burglary at a credit union in Athens leads to two men getting away with around $100,000.
The incident took place on Dec. 17 at the Georgia Federal Credit Union on Gaines School Road just after 2 a.m.
When police arrived on scene they found the ATM at the credit union's drive-thru had been smashed open from the front. Police say the inside of the ATM showed multiple cash drawers had been removed. A total of four drawers were taken from the ATM, which was later determined to have stored around $100,000.
Police have identified two suspects based off security camera footage from the camera on the ATM. Police say the suspects likely used a stolen truck and chains to help smash open the front of the ATM. That truck was later left abandoned across the street.
Police say the suspects then left the scene in a light-colored SUV.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Athens-Clarke County Police.
