ATLANTA (CBS46) — Those who run The Butler Community Development Center say they feel sick.
A room, that only days ago, was full of toys, coats and gift cards for local families in need, now sits empty. Thieves broke in and took every last gift.
“It kind of feels sick that people would do this,” said Rebecca Johnson, Butler Center Board Member. “Why would people steal toys from children, essentially, and coats. And these kids really need coats.”
The Grinch has struck in a big way at the nonprofit The Butler Street Community Development Corporation. Thieves broke into the center and stole #Christmas toys, coats, and gift cards meant for families in need. To find out how to help, head to @cbs46 for details. #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gVrtMsDZvt— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 16, 2021
The center is located along Edgewood Avenue near Grady Hospital, and does have security cameras — but they were turned around. They believe the thieves got in through a boarded-up door.
“We’re a non-profit. We’ve been downtown for almost a hundred years. So to steal from an organization is to help underserved kids and families — we can’t make any sense out of it at all,” Johnson said.
Many of the items were meant to go to children at the John Lewis Invictus Academy. The center didn’t want to let the children down and said they dug deep.
“We knew we had to meet our commitments to these families, so we went out and re-bought everything. So it was money that didn’t necessarily have to be spent on that, but we were able to do it,” Johnson said.
The center hopes to help more than 100 people and families, and is hoping for a Christmas miracle.
“These families are so grateful and so thrilled to be able to give their kids Christmas,” Johnson said.
If you would like to help out The Butler Center, click here.
