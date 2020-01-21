ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Watching Michael Davenport draw is a work of art.
“It feels natural to me,” Davenport said.
An electrical accident as a kid left him with no arms and for the past 38 years he’s been drawing with a marker in his mouth.
“God works in mysterious ways and I started writing with my mouth and before I knew it, I became an artist at the age of 15-years-old,” Davenport said.
Last week, the armless artist had a set-back while working in the Clarke Crossing parking lot on Atlanta Highway. Someone stole his markers, canvases and cash while he was taking a break.
“They look at it, bad people, they look at it as this is an easy target and it hurt me so bad. I started breaking down and crying. All my tools are gone, what am I going to do,” Davenport said.
After replacing his supplies, he decided to set up shop in the same parking lot, perfecting his Bulldog prints.
“I’m sorry that happened to you,” an Athens resident told Davenport.
“Everybody isn’t the same, but there’s just some bad people out here,” Davenport said.
Davenport was met with generous support.
“I’m sorry to hear about that,” an Athens resident told Davenport.
With so little to go on, it’s also a tough one for police but in this case, the bad guys can’t steal their joy.
“I’ll be praying for you,” an Athens resident told Davenport.
Athens Clarke County Police told CBS46 they are investigating the crime and they are looking for the driver of a gold minivan seen on surveillance camera at the time of the incident.
"ACCPD is aware of the incident involving Mr. Davenport and are working with area businesses to identify the suspect and vehicle in this theft. Detectives are working with local businesses to obtain surveillance footage and/or photographs of the incident. If anyone has any information about the incident or can identify the suspect, please contact Dr. Paul Davidson at 762-400-7099."
