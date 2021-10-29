ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As gas prices rise across the country, concerned drivers spread an urgent warning: beware of gas theft.
Michael, a driver in East Atlanta, thinks expensive fuel across the country is driving people to desperation.
“Gas prices are no good. Inflation, no good,” said Michael. “People who are making below poverty you know they can’t afford gas. It’s no good. I wish it would go down and stay down.”
According to State Farm, rising gas prices cause an increase in gas-theft incidents.
One woman in East Atlanta Village told CBS46 gas was siphoned out of her car parked in front of her home. Some of her neighbors shared similar stories.
Anthony Hunnicutt, another driver in East Atlanta, shared frustration.
“I’ve heard of people siphoning off gas,” said Hunnicutt. “Gas prices just keep inching up.”
On Oct. 25, AAA reported gas prices haven’t been this high since September 2014. The national average cost is $3.38 per gallon.
Fours days later, gas prices at several gas stations in East Atlanta were $3.39 per gallon.
Neil Jordan of Roger Jordan Garage in Atlanta said none of his customers have recently reported gas thefts, but he is no stranger to gas greediness.
“It’s like the beginning of COVID-19 with toilet paper crisis. Supply and demand,” said Jordan. “I heard silly stories about people filling gas bags and either selling them on the black market for twice as much or holding onto them for a rainy day.”
State Farm has several tips for drivers to protect their vehicle and their gas:
- Park in well-lit, well-traveled locations
- Park in a garage or driveway if possible
- Avoid parking in public places, like an airport, for extended periods
- Position your car so the fuel door can be seen from a main road
- Call 9-1-1 for suspicious behavior.
- Consider installing a locking gas cap, even if your fuel door locks.
