HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out who is taking coins of remembrance left on the grave site of a military veteran.
Andrea Lang served her country for more than a decade.
Her husband Richard says it's a military tradition to leave a coin when a person visits the grave site of a veteran. He first noticed the coins were gone three months ago.
It recently happened again.
"I don't know who would come out here and desecrate a military soldier, a grave that served their country and went to war for them," said husband Richard Lang.
Lang says he will continue to leave coins to show love for his late wife.
He urges whoever is responsible for taking the coins to come to his church for whatever they need.
Richard Lang is the deacon of Sweet Home Baptist Church in Hiram.
