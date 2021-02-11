Alejandro is a devastated dog owner because his 3-month-old French Bulldog puppy Twix was stolen along with his vehicle.
“It kind of shocked me at first I didn’t really think this could happen but it did,” said Alejandro Moore. “We do everything together.”
And now he said someone is trying to extort money out of him to get little Twix back.
“They keep playing asking me for money, they sending me two, three addresses to pull up here and there,” said Alejandro.
Have you seen little Twix? He was stolen by thieves who stole a vehicle with Twix inside. His owner now says someone is trying to extort money from him to get him back. #crime #Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/TrMRCKAC7o— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 12, 2021
The situation began on February 8 when Alejandro stopped at the BP gas station near West End Mall, he left his car running, locked it, and went inside. That’s when you see the thieves come from across the road. Police said they smashed the back window, stealing the car and little Twix.
The next day Georgia State Patrol spotted the car and tried to stop the driver. After a chase and crash that totaled the car troopers did catch the suspects.
“I think the people who got caught in the vehicle dropped the dog off to somebody,” said Alejandro.
Alejandro is sure the person who is blackmailing him has his dog.
“My dog has a very distinct lid on his eye,” said Alejandro.
He just hopes the person comes to their senses or someone in the community can help get Twix back.
“The last 4 months has been like having another child so if someone does have anything or know anything about him, I definitely do want to get my dog back,” said Alejandro.
There is a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help get Twix back. If you have any information please email Alejandro at 2FLYENT0721@gmail.com.
