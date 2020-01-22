ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alpharetta Police need help identifying three individuals involved in a grab-and-go theft at a local jewelry store.
Last week, a man, accompanied by two women, asked to try on a Rolex watch at Guven Fine Jewelry. As a tactic to get the store employee to open the access-controlled doors, the man asked one of women to get his wallet from the car.
When the door was opened, all three ran from the store with the watch. Anyone that recognizes the individuals is asked to contact Detective Brian Smith at bsmith@alpharetta.ga.us.
