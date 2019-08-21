ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Those working at a business on North Highland Avenue are concerned after a recent break-in was caught on their surveillance cameras.
"It was like they were planning on doing that because they knew exactly where to come in," said Milica Nikolic, a manager at Truva Restaurant.
Nikolic showed CBS46 footage of two men breaking into the restaurant's front door early Friday morning.
"We're not the only one having this problem," she said. "But I think recently it's getting more and more dangerous."
According to Nikolic and manager Marci Leonard, other businesses in the area have been targeted, as well as cars in a back parking lot and along streets.
Nikolic said they don't want the crimes to get worse.
"They're starting with armed robberies and that's even more concerning," she said.
Now the managers are hoping the videos help catch the men and that a team effort will keep it from happening again.
"Maybe we should work as a neighborhood to get a little more security," said Nikolic. "Because this is out of control at this point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.