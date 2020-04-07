CHAMBLEE (CBS46)—City of Chamblee police are asking for the public’s help in locating men they say broke into several vehicles.
According to a press release, officers responded to several cars broken into at the Windsor Apartment Homes located at Peachtree Boulevard and Chamblee Tucker Road.
The release stated the car break-ins happened during the early morning hours on March 26.
All of the vehicles had forced entry and various items were stolen, police wrote.
According to police, the suspects drove a Mercedes Benz, which was stolen from Buckhead hours prior to the car break-ins.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Winfield of the Chamblee Police Department at mwinfield@chamleega.gov or 470-564-9022.
