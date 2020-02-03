COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Cobb County Police is warning citizens to be more aware of their surroundings after a recent rash of car break-ins, mostly targeting Hispanics.
Police said victims were followed from banking institutions in south Cobb after making cash withdrawals. Once victims reached their next destination their vehicle was broken into and the money stolen.
The break-ins remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Precinct Three Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-499-4539 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.
