ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crime alert in metro Atlanta as police say a crew of thieves are targeting pharmacies for addictive drugs inside.
Surveillance video inside a Johns Creek pharmacy on Medlock Bridge Road shows a crew working quickly as they break in and use a hand truck to roll out a safe filled with prescription opioids.
Police say the crew broke in to the same facility a week earlier to scope it out. They believe the same crew is behind as many as nine pharmacy burglaries in different cities and counties across metro Atlanta.
Business owners are advised to step up security as much as possible, including bolting down safes that contain drugs.
