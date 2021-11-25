ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are looking for something fun to do during the holiday season, here are some of the events that are happening in metro Atlanta.
Holidays at World of Coca-Cola
- When: Nov. 15-Jan. 7
- Where: 121 Baker St. NW
- What: Enjoy dazzling lights, larger-than-life decorations, seasonal beverages, a scavenger hunt and more.
- Cost: $18 general admission, children's tickets available
Winter Wonderland at Fernbank Museum of Natural History
- When: Nov. 20-Jan. 9
- Where: 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Displays representing Christmas, Hanukkah and a variety of other cultures from around the world and life-sized snow globes outdoors.
- Cost: $20 general admission, children's tickets available
- When: Nov. 20-Dec. 31 (Thursdays through Sundays)
- Where: Fox Theatre
- What: Miracle, a kitschy Christmas-themed pop-up bar, will be activating a safe, one-of-a-kind holiday experience for six weeks in the Fox's Marquee Club presented by Lexus. Drag nights every Thursday and Sunday.
- Cost: Ticket prices vary
- When: Dec. 3-27
- Where: Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St. NW
- What: Check out holiday decorations made by members of the community.
- Cost: Free
Season of Celebration in Alpharetta
- When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17
- Where: Town Green in downtown Alpharetta
- What: Photos with Santa, caroling, holiday music, food trucks and more.
- Cost: N/A
Deck the Hall at Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame
- When: Noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 3
- Where: 250 Marietta St., Atlanta
- What: Visit with Santa and his Elf, take photos in the photo booth, play like a legend on the 45-yard field, engage with exciting interactive exhibits, and go “caroling” with your school’s fight song.
- Cost: $34.95, free for ages 2 and younger
Victorian Holiday at Oakland Cemetery
- When: Dec. 4-5
- Where: 248 Oakland Ave., Atlanta
- What: Explore mausoleums decorated for the holidays and go shopping at the pop-up shop.
- Cost: Free
Celebrations in Light at Children's Museum of Atlanta
- When: Dec. 5, 11, 18 and 26
- Where: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive
- What: Celebrate Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Christmas and Kwanzaa with special performances, story times and crafts.
- Cost: $15.95-$20.95
Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops
- When: Nov. 6-Dec. 24
- Where: 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville
- What: Photos with Santa, arts and crafts and other activities.
- Cost: Free except photos (reservations required)
- When: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3
- Where: Conyers Welcome Center, 901 Railroad St.
- What: Live entertainment, food trucks, marshmallow roasting, selfies with Santa, special guest appearances and more.
- Cost: Free admission
Breakfast with The Grinch in Acworth
- When: 8 a.m. Dec. 11
- Where: Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.
- What: Enjoy breakfast with The Grinch and make themed ornaments and crafts
- Cost: $10 each of $80 for table
Merry Little Christmas Experience & Fireworks in Lawrenceville
- When: Noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: downtown Lawrenceville
- What: Holiday market, Santa and his reindeer, music, ice sculptures, and fireworks.
- Cost: Free
- When: 5 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St.
- What: Party like The Grinch with good eats, crafts and more.
- Cost: N/A
All Aboard for Holiday Fun at The Southern Museum
- When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11
- Where: 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw
- What: Wear your pajamas and watch the movie Polar Express, check out a winter-themed model train layout and more.
- Cost: N/A
Classic Christmas Drive-In Movie in Lilburn
- When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18
- Where: Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main St.
- What: Enjoy a holiday movie from the comfort of your car
- Cost: $10 per car
