ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Stumped on what to do for New Year’s Eve? CBS46 is here to guide you on the best places in Atlanta to ring in 2020!
Down With The Decades - New Year's Eve at W
W Atlanta - Midtown, 188 14th St NE Atlanta, GA
The Biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration at Ace Atlanta
ACE ATLANTA, 4300 Buford Hwy NE Suite 218, Atlanta, GA
New Year’s Eve 2020 celebration at Josephine Lounge!
Josephine Lounge, 3277 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA
Atlanta NYElectric 2020 - New Year's Eve Countdown
The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta, 210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Sol Fusion "Twenty Twenty" NYE Celebration
JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, 3300 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Nye 2020 Celebration at Bakaris Pizza & Kava Lounge
576 Lee St SW Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Brew Year's Eve 2020
The Georgia Freight Depot, 65 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW Atlanta, GA
NYE Live! New Year's Eve Atlanta
Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave SE #600 Atlanta, GA
New Years Eve Celebration 2020 Tuesday December at Opium Atlanta
960 Spring St NW Atlanta, GA
Eclipse di Lunas NYE Celebration
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE Atlanta, GA
Atlanta New Years Eve 2020 Party at O2 Lounge
321 Pharr Rd NE Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Down Home New Year's Eve Throwdown!!!
2000 Convention Center Concourse Atlanta, GA
Gatsby's Penthouse - Atlanta New Year's 2020
Ventanas, 275 Baker St Atlanta, GA
NYE 2020 in the Park with Electric Avenue New - Park Tavern
500 10th St NE Atlanta, GA
New Year's Eve Celebration at InterContinental
3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta GA
Roaring 20's NYE Party at Estrella
550 Somerset Terrace NE Suite 102 Atlanta, GA
