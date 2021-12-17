ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are looking for some fun things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, check out this list.
- When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 18
- Where: Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
- What: More than 20 local artists will join the regular farmers market vendors. Playgrounds will also be open.
- How much: Free admission
- When: This weekend
- Where: 3200 Northlake Parkway NE, Atlanta
- What: DEFY Trampoline Park is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. There will be family-friendly activities like trampolines, dodgebal, a dunk jam, slides, ziplines, supertramps, virtual reality and more.
- How much: Prices vary
- When: Noon Dec. 18
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Jackson State University of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) plays South Carolina State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
- How much: Starting at $40
- When: Now through Jan. 2
- Where: Fernbank Museum
- What: Embark on an adventure to uncover never-before-seen dinosaur fossils from one of the most isolated environments on Earth. Antarctic Dinosaurs is an immersive experience, transporting visitors back 200 million years to discover what life was like in Antarctica.
- How much: $20 general admission, $18 children
Helm's Deep Day & Renaissance Fest-ivities
- When: noon Dec. 18
- Where: Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New Street, Decatur
- What: Annual return of Helm's Deep Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout and German Chocolate Helm's Deep. Smoked turkey legs, steak on a stake and other renaissance fair foods by Smoke & Honey, live Old World pub music by Marc Gunn, "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" on the big screen and more.
- How much: Free admission
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Amy Ray Band
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 18
- Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
- What: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit performs at Tabernacle Atlanta. Amy Ray Band opens. Isbell was a member of the Drive-By Truckers fr 6 years and has won four Grammy Awards.
- How much: Starting at $49.50
- When: 8 p.m. Dec. 18
- Where: Coco-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: The Yacht Rock Revue is everything the late '70s and early '80s should have been: massive sing-along soft rock hits, tight bell-bottom jeans, impeccable musicianship, polyester shirts, glorious vocal harmonies, sunglasses at night, breezy dancing and sax … lots of sax.
- How much: Starting at $37.50
- When: 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19
- Where: Rolecall Theater, Ponce City Market
- What: This winter show will be performed in the intimate indoor space at RoleCall Theater inside Ponce City Market. A silly and satirical presentation of one of Shakespeare's most examined works.
- How much: Starting at $20
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19
- Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- What: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- How much: Starting at $20
If you would like to be part of a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
