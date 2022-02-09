ATLANTA (CBS46) — The weather is slowly starting to warm up and more events are happening around metro Atlanta. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list:
4th annual Atlanta Steampunk Exposition
- When: Feb. 11-13
- Where: 4836 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
- What: The annual exposition celebrates the creativity and diversity of alternate history. There are maker panels, literature and media, costumery, gaming, contests and more. Negative COVID-19 test required to enter.
- Tickets: $65
Bizarre Bazaar Night Owl Market
- When: 4-10 p.m. Feb. 11
- Where: The Beer Growler, Avondale Estates
- What: 16 vendors offering art, jewelry, home decor, bath & body. Live music and craft beer, wine, ciders and kombucha.
- Tickets: Free admission
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 11
- Where: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Fernbank After Dark is back with a variety of unique after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus, and science demonstrations.
- Tickets: $16.95-$21.95
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 11 & 12 and 3 p.m. Feb. 13
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's much-anticipated return to the Fox stage. Celebrate Artistic Director Robert Battle's 10th anniversary season with new works, audience favorites, and beloved classics, including the timeless Revelations.
- Tickets: $22.75 plus
AtlantaBrickCon -- A LEGO Fan Event
- When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 13
- Where: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway
- What: Come join thousands of Lego fans for two days filled with everything LEGO at AtlantaBrickCon, a LEGO Fan event! This is a must see event for the LEGO fan of any age. There will be lots of LEGO creations to view, building zones, games, character meets and more. Check out our vendors selling the latest and hard to find LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.
- Tickets: $15-$25
- When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Line Creek Brewing Co., 150 Huddleston Road, Peachtree City
- What: Start your morning with an hour of relaxation in a yoga session led by Heidi Douchette. Class size limited due to COVID.
- Tickets: $20, includes 2 beer tokens.
Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival 2022
- When: noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Pratt Pullman District
- What: More than 50 wine and craft beer tastings, food available for purchase, DJs and music, and more.
- Tickets: $45-$60
Three Piece Suit Football Charity Festival
- When: noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark/Athletic Field, Willoughby Way NE
- What: Football game, beer/cocktails and food available for purchase, live music and more. Event supports Pets for Vets ATL. VIP passes available.
- Tickets: $25-$40
Second Saturdays at Harmony Park
- When: noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Harmony Park, Oakview Road and East Lake Drive, Decatur
- Where: Shop local and enjoy live music every second Saturday at Harmony Park.
- Tickets: Free
Pontoon 4th Anniversary Market
- When: 1 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Pontoon Brewing, Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs
- What: 4 food vendors, 5 new beers and 15 art vendors.
- Tickets: Free admission
- When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Park Tavern in Piedmont Park
- What: Winter Beer Fest with The Sundogs & Jon Harris Band.
- Tickets: $5 (beer extra)
- When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Atlantic Station
- What: Selection of oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch and hard seltzers. Music by DJ Qtip. No kids allowed.
- Tickets: $60 day of event. Includes entry/entertainment, souvenir cup, alcohol samples. Food extra.
- When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: The Eastern
- What: Washed Out is Atlanta-based producer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Ernest Greene.
- Tickets: $27.50-$33 plus
