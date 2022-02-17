ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are looking for something for yourself or your family to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, you have come to the right place. We have a variety of events on this weekend's list of things to do.
- When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18-20
- Where: 1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming
- What: Over 500 indoor booths and 75 outdoor booths. Antiques, furniture, home decor, jewelry, rugs, vintage clothing, folk art, fine china, coins, sports memorabilia and more.
- Tickets: $3
- When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: High Museum, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
- What: The event will feature two musical areas where musicians will play throughout the evening. Enjoy a drink and check out the museum's galleries.
- Tickets: Free for members, $25 non-members. Registration required.
- When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: 2591 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
- What: BritPop Band makes its debut at the Tin Roof Cantina on Friday night. Enjoy music from all your favorite BritPop bands including Oasis, Blur, James, New Order, The Stone Roses, The Charlatans, Kaiser Chiefs, Madness, Pulp & more.
- Tickets: Free
- When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
- What: Black Violin is an American hip hop duo from Fort Lauderdale, Florida comprising two classically trained string instrumentalists, Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, who go by the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B.
- Tickets: Start at $19.50 plus
Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
- When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
- What: Departure: The Journey Tribute Band performs LIVE at MadLife.
- Tickets: $29.50 plus
Let The Love Begin: A Self Love Variety Show
- When: 8-10:30 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE
- What: Let The Love Begin is a variety fundraiser show benefiting The Self-Love House - a VA-based nonprofit organization that serves the LGBTQIA youth by providing shelter and support in their community.
- Tickets: $15-$35 plus
- When: 10 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: The Highlander, 931 Monroe Drive
- What: Live performances by Slim and The Gems, Hellcat Razors and Crypt 24.
- Tickets: N/A
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: Roaring Social Alpharetta
- What: Bumpin' The Mango performs Motown, soul, funk blues and more.
- Tickets: $10 cover
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 18
- Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE
- What: TRAP Karaoke is like going to church, but instead of "Melodies From Heaven," you're singing "Back That Azz Up. TRAP Karaoke is about personal empowerment, cultural participation, cherished moments, community and creating a safe space for human connection.
- Tickets: $22-$42 plus
- When: 9 a.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
- What: Join an Georgia Audubon Society volunteer and discover more about the feathered inhabitants of Fernbank Forest, both permanent residents and visitors. This program is excellent for beginning birders or those desiring gentle terrain. Masks are required for all attending the walk. These walks have limited capacity, and social distancing will be practiced as best as possible on the trails.
- Tickets: Free for members, $24.95 nonmembers (discounts for children/seniors)
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
- What: The all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 East Coast tour with a stop in
- Atlanta offering exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch.
- Tickets: Free
Downtown Woodstock Mardi Gras Pub Crawl
- When: 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Downtown Woodstock
- What: Festive food and beverage specials at participating restaurants, including The Blue Ghost Arcade, Copper Coin, The Daily Draft, Freight, Madlife Grill, Pure Taqueria, Prime 120, Reel Seafood, Reformation Brewery, Rootstock, Truck and Tap, and Woodstock Beer Market. Funk Cake Band will perform at select locations. Highlights from the featured food and beverage specials include King Cake Cinnamon Rolls and Lattes at Copper Coin, Chicken Etouffee with Cornbread Grits at Rootstock, and Hurricanes with Fried Alligator with Ooh La La Sauce at Prime 120.
- Tickets: Free admission
Pop-up Musical Throw Down: Four Square Competition
- When: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19
- Were: Crystal Blue/Criminal Records, Euclid Ave. NE
- What: Sarah Rae & the Sunshines will play a few songs and then invite the audience to play a game of four square.
- Tickets: Free
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of the Bands
- When: 10 a.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth
- What: The battle for ATL will feature bands from Alabama State University, Benedict College, Fort Valley State University, South Carolina State University & Alabama A&M University. Fanfest will feature live entertainment, high school bands, drumlines, food trucks, vendors and a college and career fair.
- Tickets: $19.95-$59.95
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20
- Where: State Farm Arena
- What: Veteran R& B group New Edition headlines an iconic lineup with legendary Charlie Wilson and special guest Jodeci.
- Tickets: Start at $103 plus
Heather Luttrell and the Possumden
- When: 9 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: Southern Feedstore, 1245 Glennwood Ave. SE
- What: Free live music by Heather Luttrell and the Possumden.
- Tickets: Free
- When: 10 p.m. Feb. 19
- Where: District Atlanta,269 Armour Drive Northeast
- What: The world-renowned Roger Sanchez comes to District Atlanta on for TEMPO, a night celebrating international house and techno. Brendon Lee is on opening duties
- Tickets: $15-$35 plus
- When: Through March 20
- Where: Undergrown Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St.
- What: The Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party offers guests a chance to take a trip down the rabbit hole into an immersive, 1.5 hour-long experience hosted by the Hatter himself and some of his equally mad friends. Includes 3 crazy craft cocktails. Alcohol-free cocktails also available.
- Tickets: $59-$64 plus
Black Currency Art Gallery and Exhibition
- When: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays Feb. 5-28
- Where: Future Gallery, Upper Alabama Street, Underground Atlanta
- What: Underground Atlanta has teamed up with Future Dead Artists, the Trap Music Museum and TMM Art Gallery to celebrate and honor 14-blacked owned, Atlanta-based businesses and entrepreneurs. Various events throughout the month
- Tickets: Free
- When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22
- Where: Drawbar in Bellyard West Midtown Atlanta
- What: A celebration of local Black artists featuring Melissa Mitchell, Marryam Moma, Craig Singleton, Golden Aurelian and Ashley Dopson. Guests can also indulge in light bites and champagne while listening to live music.
- Tickets: Free but registration recommended
If you would like to submit an event for a future listing, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
