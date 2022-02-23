ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's going to be a fun weekend in metro Atlanta! There are several Mardi Gras parties happening, plenty of live music, an oyster fest, plenty of chances to buy local art and a few family activities. Check out this weekend's list of things to do:
MARDI GRAS
Mardi Gras Midtown Block Party
- WHERE: Foxtrot Liquor Bar
- WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: More than 25 participating bars, clubs and restaurants. Biggest Mardi Gras block party in Atlanta. Food trucks, live music.
- TICKETS: $15
Beads & Beers Mardi Gras Party
- WHERE: Stillfire Brewing, Suwanee
- WHEN: 3 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: A Mardi Gras-themed party with drink and food specials, beads and more.
- TICKETS: Free
Mardi Gras Masquerade Party @ the 57th
- WHERE: 57th Fighter Group Restaurant, 3829 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Annual Mardi Gras Masquerade. DJ Silver ATL playing best dance hits from past to present.
- TICKETS: Free, tables are first come, first serve
- WHERE: Big Easy Grille, 1193 Collier Road NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: Noon Feb. 26
- WHAT: Hot boiled crawfish, drink specials, beads and live music.
- TICKETS: Free
Mardi Gras in the Old 4th Ward
- WHERE: Venkman's, 740 Ralph McGill NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 9 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Grab your beads and masks and come out to see Atlanta's premier Mardi Gras show featuring Wasted Potential Brass Band.
- TICKETS: $15-25, COVID-19 restrictions
Mardi Gras Celebration with DJ DANNY M!!
- WHERE: Tongue and Groove, 565 Main Street NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 9 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Mardi Gras Celebration with DJ DANNY M
- TICKETS: $20
Mardi Gras Party @ PARADISE LOUNGE 2022
- WHERE: 4990 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
- WHEN: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Special celebrities, beads, food, music by DJ Calvin ATL and drinks.
- TICKETS: $20-$200
- WHERE: Story on the Square, 19 Griffin Street, McDonough
- WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Dinner, mystery, murder, food and drinks. This party is for 15 years old and older due to difficulty in solving this murder. Dinner will be provided by Pasta Max. Each ticket included entry, a character will be assigned to each guest the week before, costumes strongly encouraged, a beer or wine voucher provided, and tea and water served at dinner.
- TICKETS: $50
Karneval at IRONSHIELD - A Mardi Gras Celebration!
- WHERE: Ironshield Brewing, Chestnut Street, Lawrenceville
- WHEN: Noon Feb. 26
- WHAT: Food by Foggy Bottom including low country boil, jambalaya, red beans & rice and more. Live music from The Atlanta Crawdaddy's. Face painting, sweets, an art show and glass blowing.
- TICKETS: $45
MUSIC/THEATER
- WHERE: The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
- WHEN: Feb. 25
- WHAT: The Wonder Years from Pennsylvania is bringing their brand-new The Upsides & Suburbia Tour to Atlanta.
- TICKETS: $27.50 plus
- WHERE: Kennesaw State University's theater, 499 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Montreal-based dance company Tentacle Tribe is brining its original production of "Ghost" to Atlanta.
- TICKETS: $15-$20
The Swear, Lakota and Jeremy Ray
- WHERE: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: The Swear will be performing songs from their new album, The Clinic and The Sane. Punk rock music.
- TICKETS: $15-$100
90s Night @ Tony's Sports Grill Johns Creek
- WHERE: 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek
- WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Dress up in your 90s gear and dance to music from DJ Silver. Huge menu and full service bar.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studio, 8722 Main St., Woodstock
- WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Lynyrd Skynryd tribute band.
- TICKETS: $24.50 plus
- WHERE: Houck's Grille, 10930 Crabapple Drive, Roswell
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Band X is a party rock band.
- TICKETS: $15
- WHERE: Rock N Taco Roswell, 928 Canton St., Roswell
- WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: If you like music from the 80s, this is your band.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: Center Stage at The Loft/Vinyl
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Elvis tribute show
- TICKETS: $40-$45
Greensky Bluegrass/The Infamous Stringdusters
- WHERE: Tabernacle Atlanta, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
- WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Traditional bluegrass music, but the full-on spectacle of rock.
- TICKETS: $67 plus
- WHERE: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue, Atlanta
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Raul Malo is the frontman of The Mavericks and the sole writer of many of their songs. Hits include “Here Comes the Rain,” “What A Crying Shame,” “DanceThe Night Away,” “Back In Your Arms Again,” and“All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down.”
- TICKETS: $40-$55 plus
Dunwoody Tavern 25th Anniversary Bash
- WHERE: Dunwoody Tavern
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Dunwoody Tavern is celebrating its 25th anniversary and Family Truckster will perform 2 sets. The celebration is also a charity event benefiting Camp Twin Lakes.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Electronic dance music duo from Sacramento, California
- TICKETS: $30-$45 plus (COVID-19 restrictions)
- WHERE: 554 W Main St NE, Buford
- WHEN: 9 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Music by a tribute band to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
- TICKETS: Free
Agent Orange w/ Skin Jobs & Loony at the EARL
- WHERE: The EARL, 488 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta
- WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Agent Orange is an American punk rock band from Placentia, California.
- TICKETS: $18-$21 plus
FOOD/BEVERAGES
- WHERE: Corner of Peachtree and 12th streets, Midtown Atlanta
- WHEN: Feb. 26 and 27
- WHAT: 34th annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest. Roasted and chargrilled oysters, lobster bisque, po'boys, drink specials, live music and more.
- TICKETS: $25 for two days, $15 for Feb. 27 only
- WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
- WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Beer, bourbon, barbeque, boots, bacon, biscuits, bluegrass and more.
- TICKETS: $42-$85 plus
- WHERE: Gate City Brewing Company, 43 Magnolia St., Roswell
- WHEN: 2-10 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Wear your warmest 80s attire and enjoy the COOL-est time in Roswell with real snow, sledding, a ski bar with hot chocolate and other seasonal drinks. DJ Coody will provide the music.
- TICKETS: Free
Tequila Fest presented by Guac y Margys
- WHERE: Guac y Margys Midtown, 502 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: More than 30 tequilas to sample and a margarita bar. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Giving Kitchen.
- TICKETS: $8-$20 plus
South'easter Beer & Food Event
- WHERE: Torched Hop Brewing Company, 249 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27
- WHAT: Northeast-inspired food specials and beers from Allagash Brewing, Maine Beer Co. and Vitamin Sea Brewing.
- TICKETS: Free
Bottoms Up! Drag Brunch with Angeria Paris Van Michaels & BenDeLaCreme
- WHERE: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 1 p.m. Feb. 27
- WHAT: Boozy Broadway-themed drag brunch featuring RuPaul's Drag Race stars BenDeLaCreme, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Nicole Paige Brooks + friends!
- TICKETS: $25-$35 plus
Grilled Cheese + Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser
- WHERE: City Center Park, Fayetteville
- WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Grilled cheese and chili cook-off in the City Center Park.
- TICKETS: $10 to enter. Proceeds from tasting tickets will benefit Bloom Closet.
ART/SHOPPING
Bizarre Bazaar Night Owl Market
- WHERE: The Beer Growler Avondale, 38A North Avondale Road
- WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: 16 vendors offering art, jewelry, home decor, bath & body products. There will also be live music, craft beer, wine, ciders and kombucha.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival, 115 Harrison St., Braselton
- WHEN: Various hours Feb. 25 through 27
- WHAT: 125 vendors offering home decor, vintage items, farmhouse, primitives, DIY, pottery, local artwork, repurposed creations and more. Four food trucks and live music.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: Anderby Brewing, 110 Technology Parkway, Peachtree City
- WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Local art market, food trucks and beer.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 S. Main St., Acworth
- WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Local crafts, beer and food.
- TICKETS: Noon
- WHERE: City Hall, 330 Towne Center Avenue, Suwanee
- WHEN: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Fresh, local winter produce, baked goods and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: The Imperial, 726 W. College Ave., Decatur
- WHEN: 1-6 p.m. Feb. 27
- WHAT: Art, crafts, home goods, collectibles, crystals, stones, oddities, locally-roasted coffee and more.
- TICKETS: Free
HIGHLANDER ART SHOW: An Ode to Love Gone Wrong- Broken Hearts and Bloody Valentines VII
- WHERE: The Highlander, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 9-11:45 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: The spookiest art show in town. Macabre art pieces. Cash and carry.
- TICKETS: Free
FAMILY STUFF
- Where: Agnes Scott College Arts Building, 141 E. College Ave., Decatur
- When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25
- What: Wanda's Monster is an hour-long musical for young audiences (4 to 9) that tells the story of 5-year-old Wanda and the monster who lives in her closet.
- Tickets: Free
- WHERE: ART Barn, 208 Roper Road, Canton
- WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Meet the farm animals, including miniature donkeys, sheep, goats, pigs and chickens. Bring a picnic to enjoy.
- TICKETS: $20
Douglasville's 147th Birthday Celebration
- WHERE: Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St.
- WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 25
- WHAT: Celebrate Douglasville's 147th birthday with raffles, hors d'oeuvres, cupcake decorating and more.
- TICKETS: Free
- WHERE: Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Flower and greenery displays, garden experts, guided garden walks, plant sale and activities for children.
- TICKETS: Free
Hapeville Celebrates Black History Month
- WHERE: Hapeville Arts, 599 N Central Ave, Atlanta
- WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 26
- WHAT: Art by local artists, vendor market and live performances at the Academy Theatre.
- TICKETS: Free
OTHER
Requiem: Goth Trivia (Atlanta Goth Social Night)
- WHERE: Star Bar, 437 Moreland Ave., Atlanta
- WHEN: 7-11:30 p.m. Feb. 27
- WHAT: Goth trivia ran by DJ Synthdolli. Snacks available.
- TICKETS: $10
