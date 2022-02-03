ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further. Check out this list of things to do in the metro Atlanta area:
- When: 7 to 11 p.m. nightly through March 4
- Where: Centennial Yards, 1 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Interactive, light-based art installation featuring colorful bands of LED lights and beating red hearts. Located approximately 20 feet below street level in what used to be known as the Gulch.
- Tickets: Free
- When: 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: Urban Tree Cidery
- What: You will get a charcuterie board and 750mL of your favorite cider. There will also be games and more. Limited amount of boards.
- Tickets: $25
- When: Feb. 4
- Where: Buckhead Theatre
- What: The fundraiser for Dementia Spotlight Foundation will feature performances by Cracker, Drivin N Cryin and Arrested Development. The GA ticket can pay for 3 hours of respite care, the type of break primary caregivers need but can't always afford.
- Tickets: $60 and $150 plus
First Friday concert | The South Bay Project
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St.
- What: Get down with the sounds of jazz, rock, Motown and more on the First Friday of the month by the South Bay Project.
- Tickets: Free, but seating is limited. First come, first served.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE
- What: Southern rock veterans The Marshall Tucker Band will perform live at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
- Tickets: $59 plus
"Snow White -- The Atlanta Ballet 2"
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 4-6
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway
- What: In this one-hour ballet version of "Snow White," choreographed by Bruce Wells, audiences will follow the young heroine and her prince as they outwit the schemes of the evil queen.
- Tickets: Start at $26 plus
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: The Legacy Theatre
- What: "Shout! The Mod Musical" takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom of the 1960s.
- Tickets: $30-$45 plus
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: Velvet Willow, 106 N. Avondale Road
- What: The Red Not Chili Peppers pays tribute to the ultimate funk rock band. With the ability to replicate the entire catalog of hits and hundreds of songs, every show provides a unique and high energy live music experience.
- Tickets: $15 to $79 plus
Flashback Friday @ Hot Betty's
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: 2316 Main Street, Ste. C, Tucker
- What: A weekly trip of food, music and cocktails. Music from the 70s, 80s and 90s with DJ Fernando F and guest DJs.
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: The EARL
- What: Live music.
- Tickets: $15-$18 plus
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 4
- Where: Terminal West
- What: Songwriter M.C. Taylor is promoting his new album "Quietly Blowing It," which he says is a retrospective of the past 5 years of his life.
- Tickets: $23.50-$26 plus
- When: 8 to 11:30 Feb. 5
- Where: Morningside Presbyterian Church
- What: Morningside Farmers Markets features fresh, local, certified organic produce; meats; breads; flowers; and crafts
- When: 10 a.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Hammond Park Community Building
- What: Complete an oil painting in just one class using the magic of the techniques used by Bob Ross in his popular TV series. This is a lighthearted painting class.
- Tickets: $65
Downtown Canton Chocolate Walk
- When: noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Downtown Canton
- What: Stroll the streets of Downtown Canton, visit your favorite shops and sample chocolate provided by the downtown businesses. There will also be special chocolate drinks from Reformation Brewery, The Salty Mule, Local on North, Sweet Joy Ice Cream Bar, Bizarre Coffee and others.
- Tickets: $20
- When: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Atlantic Station
- What: More than 150 beers, 25 wines/ciders/seltzers and RTDs, live music, food and more.
- Tickets: $60 day of event
- When: 1 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Dunwoody Nature Center
- What: An experienced educator will lead the group through the woods to look for and listen to our feathery friends. The group will meet in the Lower Meadow of the Dunwoody Nature Center near the historic fireplace.
- Tickets: Free (please register)
- When: 2 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Park Tavern in Piedmont Park
- What: Atlanta Oyster Festival With The HABIBI, Eddie 9V, Sarah Mootz. This is the only Oysterfest where you can get steamed, fried, and raw oysters. There will also be fried shrimp and chicken and a full bar.
- Tickets: $25 GA (food and drink more)
- When: 2 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: The Masquerade
- What: Performances by Stay Here, glimmers, Sarah and the Safe Word, The Funeral Portrait, Misty Eyed, Challenger Deep, DIM, Harm, abandcalledlove., Okay Kenedi, Young Mountain, Fury in Few, Cool Cool Cool, Ghost Moths, and Cascadent.
- Tickets: $15 (all ages)
The Original Atlanta Onesie Crawl
- When: 6-11:45 p.m. Feb. 5
- Where: Big Sky Buckhead
- What: Wear your best onesie for the 5th annual Original Atlanta Onesie Crawl in Buckhead. Ticket price includes 2 free shots, music, digital crawl map, scavenger hunt, discounted drink specials and more.
- Tickets: $15
- When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 6
- Where: Second Self Beer Company, 1317 Logan Circle, Atlanta
- What: 8-10 food/drink samples. Each donut sample will be at least 1/4 of a donut — some are full donuts! Non-alcoholic beverages available. Special kids and designated driver tickets.
- Tickets: $10-$50
If you would like to submit information for a future things to do list, send an email with details and photos/art to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.