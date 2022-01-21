ATLANTA (CBS46) — The weather may be a little chilly this weekend (check to make sure event is still happening before you go) in metro Atlanta, but there's still plenty to do. Check out our list of things to do in metro Atlanta:
JAN 21-23
- When: 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 21
- Where: 34 Peachtreet St. NW, Atlanta
- What: Vibes22's first event of the year featuring 40 artists, 10 vendors, food, live music and more.
- Tickets: $10 and $15
- When: 8 p.m. Jan. 21
- Where: Strand Theatre, Marietta
- What: After a series of indie record releases, Shawn Mullins’ critical breakthrough came when 1998 Soul’s Core album shot him to fame on the strength of its Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, “Lullaby” followed by AAA/Americana No. 1 “Beautiful Wreck” from 2006’s 9th Ward Pickin’ Parlor.
Tickets: $24
Angry Chair -- The Ultimate Alice in Chains Tribute
- When: 10 p.m. Jan. 21
- Where: MadLife, 8722 Main St., Woodstock
- What: Angry Chair -- The Ultimate Alice in Chains Tribute performs at MadLife. Doors open at 9:45 p.m.
- Tickets: $24.50
4th Annual A Vegan Extravaganza
- When: noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: 4140 Jonesboro Road, Suite A1, Forest Park
- What: Experiences some of the best of the best vegan options available throughout the city all in one place. There will also be music, face painting and activities for kids.
- Tickets: $5 GA
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: Fernbank Museum. 767 Clifton Road NE
- What: You’ll be a landlubber no more when you navigate pirate-themed crafts and games, and meet members of the Atlanta Pirate and Wenches Guild. Pirate costumes encouraged.
- Tickets: $22.95 to $24.95
January Art Market at the Park
- When: noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Shop local arts, handmade goods, and support small business while enjoying the beautiful EAV Community Park and the Sip of Paradise garden!
Ales & Overlands Off-Road Car Show
- When: noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: Steady Hand Beer Co., 1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. Ste. 5, Atlanta
- What: Vintage overland vehicles on display, including Land Cruisers, Land Rovers and Jeeps. All makes welcome. Food truck on site.
- When: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: 332 Ormond Street St., Ste. 102, Atlanta
- What: Come relax and unwind at Kately’s Candles Sip & Smell candle-making experience as you create your own signature scented candle! Assortment of aromas ranging from floral scents to the smell of delicious baked goods.
- Tickets: $50 GA, $75 VIP or a la carte
- When: noon to 10 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: City Wintery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE Suite 201, Atlanta
- What: Wine festival featuring 50+ wines, a small beer selection and live music. Proof of vaccinations or negative test results required. No kids allowed. Two sessions.
- Tickets: $45 in advance, $50 at the door
Leanne Morgan's The Big Panty Tour
- When: 4 p.m. Jan. 22
- Where: Center Stage at The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta
- What: Standup comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing The Big Panty Tour to Atlanta.
- Tickets: $39.50
- When: Jan. 22 -23
- Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth
- What: The top 30 bull riders in the world will compete for two nights in Duluth.
- Tickets: Start at $22
Grant Park: Trees, Trails, History and Architecture
- When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23
- Where: Grant Park, Atlanta
- What: Join the Atlanta Preservation Center and Trees Atlanta on “Grant Park: Trees, Trails, History and Architecture,” a family friendly seasonal walking tour of historic Grant Park guided by Trees Atlanta.
- Grant Park serves our community as Atlanta’s oldest park, donated to the city by Lemuel Pratt Grant in 1882 with the stipulations that “the land should be used for park purposes for all Atlantans.”
- Tickets: $7 student, $15 non-member
An Evening With Bruce Dickinson
- When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23
- Where: Tabernacle Atlanta
- What: Bruce Dickinson brings his spoken word tour to Atlanta. Dickinson takes a humorous and often satirical look at the word from his own very personal perspective.
- Tickets: $35 to $65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.