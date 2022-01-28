ATLANTA (CBS46) — Don't let the chilly weather stop you this weekend, there's fun to be had this weekend in metro Atlanta!
- When: Jan. 28-30
- Where: Gas South Convention Center
- What: If you are looking for home-related products and services, you'll want to check this out. There will also be stunning displays to help inspire your next home project and informative presentations from local and international home professionals.
- Tickets: $8 general admission, free for children under 12.
End of the Line: Tribute to Allman Brothers
- When: 8 p.m. Jan. 28
- Where: Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth
- What: “End Of The Line” is a tribute to The Allman Brothers Band featuring 6 members from varying musical backgrounds.
- Tickets: $25 plus
- When: Opening Jan. 29
- Where: Carlos Museum at Emory University
- What: An exhibition about the global crisis featuring works from 10 local, national and international artists. Permanent collections from ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, Africa, Asia and Americas.
- Tickets: $6 to $8 GA
- When: Open through Jan. 31
- Where: Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta
- What: Time is running out to see this art exhibition featuring light-based works by national and local artists.
- Tickets: Free
Red's Beer Garden Anniversary Party
- When: noon to 10 p.m. Jan. 29
- Where: 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta
- What: Red's beer Garden is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with an anniversary pilsner via a collab with Sceptre Brewing Arts.
- Tickets: Free
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
- When: 5 p.m. Jan. 29
- Where: Laughing Skull Lounge inside The Vortex
- What: 8 comedians doing their best 10 minutes on stage. Plus surprise guests.
- What: Starting at $30 plus
- When: Jan. 28-30
- Where: Fox Theatre
- What: Based on the Oscar-nominated film, it's been described as the "funniest musical of the season."
- Tickets: Starting at $36 plus
- When: Opens Jan. 29
- Where: Alliance Theatre's Hertz Stage
- What: "Dreamhouse" is about two Latina sisters who go on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification happening in their “changing neighborhood.”
- Tickets: Starting at $55 plus
- When: 8 p.m. Jan. 29
- Where: Coca Cola Roxy
- What: Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner, better known as Ricardo Montaner, is an Argentine-Venezuelan singer and songwriter. Since starting his career in the late 1970s, he has released more than 24 albums, and many successful singles. All ages show.
- Tickets: Starting at $99 plus
The Decibel Magazine Tour featuring Obituary, Municipal Waste and Enforced
- When: 8 p.m. Jan. 29
- Where: Heaven at The Masquerade
- Tickets: $25 in advance
Zoso: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
- When: 8 p.m. Jan. 29
- Where: Tabernacle Atlanta
- What: Musical tribute to Led Zeppelin
- Tickets: Starting at $25 plus
- When: Jan. 30
- Where: Georgia Aquarium
- What: Atlanta's award-winning wedding pros demonstrate their talents. If you are looking for the perfect wedding venue, photographer, caterer, bridal party attire etc., you will want to check this event out.
- Tickets: $10 general admission
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- When: 1 p.m. Jan. 30
- Where: State Farm Arena
- What: The Hawks take on the Lakers in Atlanta.
- Tickets: Starting at $119 plus
If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.