ATLANTA (CBS46) — In honor of the Atlanta Braves playing in this year's World Series, here are some things you may not know about the World Series or Atlanta Braves:
First World Series: 1903 between Pittsburg Pirates and Boston Americans
Also known as: Fall Classic
Who plays: American League and National League champions
Number of World Series: 117 -- no games in 1904 because the New York Giants refused to play the Boston Americans and no games in 1994 because of a player's strike
Which league has won the most: Through 2020, the American League has won 66 and National League has won 50
Who has played the most in the World Series: New York Yankees have made 40 appearances and won 27 titles
How many have lasted 7 games: 39 -- most recent was in 2017 between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers
Longest game in history: 7 hours and 20 minutes on Oct. 26, 2018, between Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers
Who has never won: Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners
Who has never appeared: Seattle Mariners
When did they start giving rings to champions: 1922
Last time Atlanta Braves won the World Series: 1995
Last time they appeared in World Series: 1999
How many times has the Braves played in World Series: 5
Who is favored to win between Braves and Astros: Astros
Most famous MLB superstition: The curse of the Billy Goat, which was a curse placed on the Chicago Cubs in 1945
Biggest World Series scandal: In 1919, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other Chicago White Sox players accused of consorting with gamblers to throw the World Series. 8 players were banned from the league forever as a result.
How many perfect games during history of World Series: One. New York Yankee pitcher Don larsen threw 97 pitches and struck out 27 batters in 1956
Number of athletes who have played in World Series and Super Bowl: One -- Deion Sanders played with Atlanta Braves in 1992 and in two Super Bowls -- 1995 and 1996.
Number of teams outside U.S. who have won World Series: One. Toronto Blue Jays won in 1992 and 1993
FACTS ABOUT THE ATLANTA BRAVES
Founded: 1871 by Whitney Adams as the Boston Red Stockings (changed to Boston Braves later), moved to Milwaukee in 1963, moved to Atlanta after 1965 season. One of two remaining charter franchises.
Became Atlanta Braves: 1966
Owners: Purchased by Ted Turner in 1976. Became known as "America's Team." Time Warner acquired the team in 1996 after merging with Turner Broadcasting. Currently owned by Liberty Media.
Number of World Series titles: 3 (1914, 1957 and 1995). Only MLB team to win World Series in 3 different home cities.
Only Braves player to have played for the organization in all 3 cities it has called home: Third baseman Eddie Mathews
Number of National League pennants: 18
Most well-known players: Hank Aaron, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smolz, Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy, Eddie Mathews, Babe Ruth, Terry Pendleton, Freddie Freeman, Steve Avery, Tim Hudson, Craig Kimbrel, Ronald Acuna Jr. Ozzie Albies, Fred McGiff, Kent Mercker, Andruw Jones
Chipper Jones real first name: His full name was Larry Wayne Jones Jr.
Braves pitcher who won four consecutive CY Young Awards: Greg Maddux
Most ejected manager: Bobby Cox holds the all-time record for ejections in MLB. Ejected from two different World Series games.
Hall of Fame: Babe Ruth played his final season in 1935 with the Boston Braves
Which Braves player won MVP in 1957: Hank Aaron
Which Braves player had longest MBL career: Rabbit Maranville played a record 23 season before retiring in 1935
Youngest player to hit a home run in World Series: Andruw Jones hit a homer at the age of 19 years, breaking Mickey Mantle's record of 20 years
Stadium history: Played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium from 1966 to 1996 and at Turner Field from 1997 to 2016. Moved to Truist Park in 2017.
