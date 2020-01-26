SANTA ANA, CA (CBS46) - Health officials in Southern California have confirmed a third U.S. case of the coronavirus from China. On Saturday, the Orange County Health Care Agency said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a traveler from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the virus. The first two confirmed cases were in Washington state and Chicago. The patient is in good condition, and is being kept in isolation at a hospital. The local health agency is monitoring people who have had close contact with the patient.
